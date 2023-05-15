Are dating apps bad for your mental health?
Research shows dating apps like Hinge, Bumble or Tinder can be associated with negative impacts on mental health.
Research shows dating apps like Hinge, Bumble or Tinder can be associated with negative impacts on mental health.
Solomiia Demianova struggled when she started kindergarten in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. "First when I get here, I cry because I didn't know how to speak English," she said. Her mom, Varvara Mnatsakanian, wrote phrases like "I want to drink" on Solomiia's palm to show her teachers. Now, Solomiia, 6, can have full conversations in English. The mother and daughter pair have called Fort Simpson home for the past year after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Community is 'precious' They had help locally from the
“If you can’t accept me, you will lose me forever.” My undeniably female child came out at the age of 12, during lockdown, in a letter to me and her father, first as “nonbinary” and later as a “transboy”. For clarity, I shall call her “she” and “Jo” here throughout, but she demanded a new name and pronouns and immediate acceptance on threat of withdrawing all communication and love.
Meri Brown confirmed her split from her longtime husband, Kody Brown, in January
'Renovation Island' star Sarah Baeumler posted some family photos on Instagram. See the sweet pictures here.
The internet's murmurs of dating rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian got some serious cold water tossed on them by Brady's rep, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight this afternoon.
Christina Hall is looking at how her life and family have changed in the last year
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jen couldn't make it work with Rishi — but another star from the TLC series has a close personal connection to the man who might be her castmate's next love interest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went for a date in Santa Barbara at Sushi Bar, she was wearing a chocolate brown wraparound dress with long sleeves.
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on going from bonus mom to mom of a newborn in the last year
He said he’d divorce her aunt for her before the road trip from Tennessee to New Mexico, prosecutors say.
'Home Town' star Erin Napier spent a special morning with her daughter, Helen, at a "Muffins with Mom" celebration. See the sweet post here.
The Bachelor alum and political strategist got married during a 3-day wedding celebration that included a performance by Stanford University's Artistic Swimmers and a disco-themed pool party
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga said his wife Isabel Posada makes "a beautiful bride and amazing mother" on their first wedding anniversary
In a show of how real Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's new love story is, Healy was filmed spending time with Swift's dad at her Philly concert and confirmed their relationship status to fans there.
"I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids," Trump posted to Instagram
"Hopey and Haley — you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming — a mother," she captioned a photo gallery of the family
"There were mutual adult decisions made by two people who lied profusely, mainly to my wife," Carl Lentz says in FX's The Secrets of Hillsong, premiering Friday
One person who has no mixed feelings about Oussama is Debbie's son Julien, who tells his almost-stepfather to "quit preying on elderly women"
Last night's BAFTA TV Awards provided plenty of celebrity red-carpet fashion, including Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton's co-ordinating outfits.
"These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them," Brittany wrote on an Instagram photo gallery of the family