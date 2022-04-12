Data shows how many 'ghost guns' Phoenix police processed in 2022
In a push to regulate ‘ghost guns,’ which are privately made firearms without serial numbers, President Joe Biden announced a ban on 'Buy Build Shoot' kits that can be bought online and assembled without a background check. In November 2021, a 15-year-old attempted to sell a 'ghost gun' to their 16-year-old classmate at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix. But the sale turned into a shooting, leaving the 16-year-old in serious condition.