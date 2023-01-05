Data from Oklahoma City police show homicides were down 20% in 2022

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle hated the way he started Tuesday's game, but felt pretty good about how things ended as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. Stutzle had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators and continues to impress all those around him. The 20-year-old centre now has eight points, including five goals, in his last six games. “Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “Right now, he’