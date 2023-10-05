Data: More ESA students reside in wealthier school districts

The Canadian Press

DALLAS (AP) — When Tha Cung looked over his sixth-grade class schedule, he took notice of the math block. He had been placed in an advanced class. “I didn’t know ‘honors’ even existed,” he said. Tha was little when his family immigrated from Myanmar and, for much of his time in Dallas schools, he took courses designed for children who are learning English. In fifth grade, his standardized test scores showed he was a strong math student — someone who should be challenged with honors classes in mi