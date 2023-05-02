DATA: Median salaries in AZ second biggest quarterly decline among 50 states
A new analysis reports salaries are falling in many states, and Arizona is one of them. Every month, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) analyzes payroll transactions for 10 million employees across the country. Its March data has both good and bad news for Arizona workers. ADP says the median annual pay for an Arizona employee was $51,500 in March. An 8% increase compared to last year, but a $300 drop from last month, a half a point.