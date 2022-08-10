Dashcam Video Captures Plane Crash-Landing on California Freeway

A single-engine plane burst into flames after performing a crash landing on a California freeway, on Tuesday, August 9.

Dash-camera video recorded by Edward Pajaro shows the moment the airplane hit the ground and lost control on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona.

Citing authorities, local media reported the plane was carrying a passenger and a pilot, while the truck was carrying three people. No-one was reported injured.

“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” California Highway Patrol Captain Levi Miller told KTLA. Credit: Edward Pajaro via Storyful

Video Transcript

- They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Magic Johnson’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Hits the Market for 14.5 Million

    The NBA Hall of Famer lived in the Los Angeles estate until 1990.

  • Three people rescued from collapsed house after explosion in Croydon

    Residents said that three children had been evacuated and they feared a fourth was still trapped inside.

  • Edgar Wright Is Convinced Aubrey Plaza Should Be the Next ‘Tomb Raider’

    The director texted Plaza after seeing her stern-faced, tank top-clad look on the latest issue of MovieMaker thinking she was the new Lara Croft.

  • Small Plane Crash-Lands On California Freeway

    A small plane made a crash-landing and burst into flames on a California freeway on Tuesday, August 9, video shows.The Corona Fire Department said the plane crashed on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona. Video by the department shows crews arriving at the scene and working to extinguish flames from the burning aircraft.Local media citing authorities said the plane, carrying a pilot and a passenger, hit a truck carrying three people. No-one was hurt, KTLA reported. Credit: Corona Fire Department via Storyful

  • Triple-digit heat, increased humidity expected to hit Los Angeles County this weekend

    Los Angeles County weather sees triple-digit heat and increased humidity in some areas this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

  • She was walking across a parking lot in Florida. Then came the armored truck, cops say

    Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.

  • Flash flood closes Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for a week as monsoon slams California deserts

    The tramway, which ferries passengers from the floor of the Coachella Valley to near the top of San Jacinto Peak, will be closed for extended cleanup.

  • ‘Public outrage’ over Miami drag show started with conservative influencer from Canada

    The “public outrage” over a Miami drag show can be traced back to a well-known Canadian conservative influencer, who in early July received a Twitter message from a tipster who wanted her to “draw attention” to it.

  • Elton John Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to 'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John on Instagram

    'Grease' actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a long battle with breast cancer. John Travolta, Elton John, Hoda Kotb, Hugh Jackson and many other celebrities paid tribute to her.

  • Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing in Front of His Seattle Home

    A woman was recorded calling the police to report a black man standing outside his Seattle home on August 3, in a video going viral on Reddit and other platforms.Footage taken by Dayson Barnes shows a woman, who is not identified, talking on the phone with police after questioning whether Barnes and his partner are residents of the home.“If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the woman told Barnes and his partner in the video, who are currently renting the property.In a statement shared with Storyful, the King County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene to respond to reports of a ‘potential residential burglary’.Upon arrival, police established it was a ‘misunderstanding’ and cleared the scene after five minutes. No official report was taken and deputies confirmed the individuals in question were new renters.The video was originally posted to Reddit on August 4 by Barnes’ partner and has been circulating on social media since. Credit: Dayson Barnes via Storyful

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • What Scottie Barnes could have averaged in rookie season as a primary option

    Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, Brian Macon, joined Amit Mann to hypothesize what kind of numbers Barnes could have put up if he was used as a primary option on the offensive end. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off