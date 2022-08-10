Dashcam Video Captures Plane Crash-Landing on California Freeway

A single-engine plane burst into flames after performing a crash landing on a California freeway, on Tuesday, August 9.

Dash-camera video recorded by Edward Pajaro shows the moment the airplane hit the ground and lost control on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona.

Citing authorities, local media reported the plane was carrying a passenger and a pilot, while the truck was carrying three people. No-one was reported injured.

“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” California Highway Patrol Captain Levi Miller told KTLA. Credit: Edward Pajaro via Storyful

Video Transcript

- They just reopened LA, Tony. Oh! Plane crash, right behind--

