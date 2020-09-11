Dashcam Footage Shows Motorbike Crashing Into Car in Durham, England

Dashcam footage showed an off-road motorbike colliding with a car in Durham, England, on September 6. The biker was knocked off his vehicle, but then quickly got back on and drove off.

Police said they were appealing for information after a group of seven bikers drove through a red light, resulting in one of them colliding with a white Volkswagen Golf. The driver of the car can be seen getting out as the individual who crashed the bike gets back on it and drives away.

Police said, “Officers investigating the crash are keen to identify any of the riders involved.” Credit: Durham Constabulary via Storyful