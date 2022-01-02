Dashcam Captures Smoke-Filled Journey Through Louisville, Colorado, as Marshall Fire Rages

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville, Colorado, on Thursday, December 30, as wind-blown fires burned down hundreds of homes.

Leonel Alvarado filmed footage showing his journey through smoke-filled Louisville on Thursday.

The Marshall Fire, the largest of the wildfires burning in Boulder County, grew to an estimated 6,200 acres but was dampened with the help of snowfall in the area.

According to local reports, the fire may have destroyed as many as 1,000 homes. Credit: Leonel Alvarado via Storyful