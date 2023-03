The Canadian Press

Stephon Gilmore is on the move again, Darren Waller is getting traded from the Raiders less than two weeks after marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and James Bradberry is staying in Philadelphia. Those were among the biggest moves on the eve of free agency Tuesday, the second day in which teams were allowed to negotiate with unrestricted free agents. The deals can’t be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday and therefore were confirmed to The Associated Press by people s