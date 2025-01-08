Darren Till: Not training ahead of Anthony Taylor fight
Darren Till joined The Ariel Helwani Show during Anthony Taylor's interview to discuss their upcoming fight on January 18th.
Darren Till joined The Ariel Helwani Show during Anthony Taylor's interview to discuss their upcoming fight on January 18th.
The Cowboys have Mike McCarthy under contract through Jan. 14.
The three-time Cy Young winner will turn 42 in February.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
Daniel Jones is now a member of Minnesota's active roster. Will he see the field in the postseason?
Grier also said that Hill did not backtrack on his Sunday comments. Hill, meanwhile, switched his social media avatar to a picture of himself in Dolphins gear.
Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman preview the College Football Playoff semifinals this week with Notre Dame vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State vs. Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.
The Heat star wants out of Miami. But what is it that he wants? The answer is obvious.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines the future of the teams on the outside looking in at the NFL playoffs.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
The Titans went 9-25 and failed to make the playoffs in Carthon's two seasons in charge.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram breaks down what we should be looking for around NFL backfields this offseason.
On this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report hops on to discuss a wild Monday night in the NBA, and of course the latest trade rumors as we inch closer to the deadline.
Is Mike McCarthy the man to right the ship of the Caleb Williams era in Chicago?
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Bradley Beal thrived off the bench against a shorthanded 76ers team as Phoenix secured its first win since Christmas.
The Yahoo Fantasy team shares the lessons they learned in the 2024 NFL season.
The Commanders are headed for the playoffs and generating excitement rarely seen since the franchise's 1980s and early ‘90s heyday. Is a return to Washington D.C. next?
Flores sued the NFL in 2022 over its hiring practices.
When the most compelling element of your regular season’s final week is which chump team is going to chump the hardest, something is definitely off.