Darrell Steinberg considers run for California Attorney General
Outgoing Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told KCRA 3 on Friday that he is exploring a run for California Attorney General.
Outgoing Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told KCRA 3 on Friday that he is exploring a run for California Attorney General.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana made a rare appearance in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, wearing a super cute ponytail - see rare photo
Rebecca Loos has broken her social media silence after David Beckham and his wife Victoria addressed the alleged affair for the first time in his new Netflix documentary...
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
Mike Segar/ReutersA federal judge has gifted Donald Trump a step toward getting his classified documents case delayed until after the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a temporary stay on a filing deadline for Trump as she deliberates whether to postpone the entire schedule of pre-trial proceedings. Her order didn’t, however, address whether the May 2024 trial date will be moved. Trump’s legal team had requested in a Wednesday filing that Cannon pus
Jill Wine-Banks flagged a major flaw in the former president's new ploy.
As part of a photoshoot for Italian Grazia, Paris Jackson went braless as she modelled a Saint Laurent sheer top and skirt for a ladylike take on naked dressing
Kate Moss attended a Clooney Foundation event in a naked dress, flaunting her epic abs, butt, and legs while freeing the nipple. She does yoga and Pilates.
Democrat asks for ex-president’s home to be taxed at hundreds of millions more than current appraisal
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
Russia has long hoped to triumph by continuing the war for so long that the West gets exhausted. Signs of that fatigue are starting to emerge.
The former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.
Of course, it wasn't intentional on her part.
The Treasury has spent over $807 billion in interest on debt securities.
The late-night comedian hilariously tossed the far-right congresswoman’s hat into the ring.
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said that bad news stories would often get Trump angry.
The SKIMS mogul unexpectedly had to deal with a major wardrobe fail, as seen in the teaser for next week's episode of ‘The Kardashians’
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
The former White House aide couldn't stop laughing as she answered Jimmy Kimmel's question about Trump's ketchup habits.
via Fox NewsHillary Clinton’s comment to CNN Thursday that Donald Trump’s “cult members” might eventually need a “formal deprogramming” naturally drew the ire of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who claimed that the former president, unlike Clinton, “didn’t go after voters.” The co-host of The Five, a day after asserting that “elections don’t work” and that civil war could be a viable alternative, argued thatTrump “targeted people in power.” “He didn’t go after voters. Right?” he said. “[Clinton] goes af