Darko Rajakovic: How Serbian basketball culture shaped Raptors coach

AMIT MANN: Are there are some commonalities between the players that you've interviewed, or even just Serbian players now, historically. Is there something that connects them in their basketball skills, their personalities, character?

FILIP MARKOVIC: They're all just easy to-- again, it's more so personality traits that are very similar, I would say. I used to attend Raptors Serbian nights that actually still go on, I think, once a year.

AMIT MANN: Really?

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah. I think it's when a team with a Serbian player comes to Scotiabank, that has a Serbian player such as Denver or OKC. And let's say that player is Jokic. They organize a Serbian night at Scotiabank Arena. And at halftime, there's actually a traditional Serbian dance being performed on the court.

AMIT MANN: Nice.

FILIP MARKOVIC: I don't know if you've ever attended those.

AMIT MANN: I didn't know there was a-- I know they've done that before from different countries. They'll have some sort of night with it. But I didn't know there was a Serbian one.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah. So yeah, there's been Serbian nights.

AMIT MANN: Won't be the last, by the way.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah, exactly. The last time I've been to one was 2019, for example. That's when the Hawks came with Bogdanovic. And at halftime, there was a dance. And at the end of the game, all Serbs came behind the Nets, sat down. And Bogdan came out and answered questions from the stands.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And then that dates back to about 2012, when Peja Stojakovic played for the Raptors that one season.

AMIT MANN: Great shooter.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: Slingshot, jeez.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah. He was all apart of that Serbian night. And he came after the game and answered questions. And just looking at those players from different generations, there isn't really a difference in personality. They're very down-to-earth. All players that come from very humble beginnings, I would say, from war-torn Serbia, some of them. They've built that resilience that no other player can relate to.

Funny story as well, Vlade Divac, he went to the same elementary school as my mom. And they know each other. Every time she goes to Belgrade in the summer, she would maybe hit him up. And they'd just meet up for a cup of coffee, very nice guy as well.

AMIT MANN: No kidding.

FILIP MARKOVIC: They're very similar that way. Exactly, we're all very tied.

AMIT MANN: And you're like that, too?

FILIP MARKOVIC: Yeah, I would say so. It's a serving philosophy.

AMIT MANN: Yes. And I think we can see that as well in Darko. And even the way he conducted himself yesterday, if you didn't know who he was at all, and you didn't research a single thing about him, you would probably say humble, energetic, driven, but also probably willing to listen, too. He can probably take some negative feedback.

And you think about some of the interviews he's done, and you can tell that there's a passion about him, about basketball. And he's confident. He's like, I feel like this is the way you need to play. However, if you got something that you feel very strongly about, let's talk about it. It's about the ultimate goal.

And yeah, you like the personality that he's bringing to the Toronto Raptors. I think it is something that they've been missing, especially with the player development side, which we're going to get to in a second. But it seems like he cares about the development of people, not just basketball players, but grow, and how can I help you grow?

FILIP MARKOVIC: Absolutely. Yeah. And I think as an assistant coach, you are very focused on the players and their development. And he has been able to do that as an assistant coach for the three teams that he's coached. And now, he's bringing that knowledge as a head coach. And we all know what happened with Nick Nurse, who was also an assistant coach for us. And in his first year as head coach, we all know what happened.

And I just always like the idea of hiring an assistant coach. Because they have this personal touch with the players that the head coach just quite doesn't.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And yeah, you can tell that he's really excited, and the way he talks about basketball, and the way he said how his jaw hurts from smiling so much, how excited he is to be in Toronto. That's another thing you don't see very often with players or coaches, being that excited to come to this city. We all know how short of a spell players have had here in the past.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Players are known to be in Toronto maybe for a year or two years before they leave. Being in Canada isn't ideal for all players around the NBA. So it's really nice to see someone being as excited as Darko to be joining the Raptors.

AMIT MANN: So when it comes to the youth systems that Darko has led a little bit in Serbia, what exactly is that? What would be his role? Is it a basketball advisor to a degree?

FILIP MARKOVIC: Well, he was the head coach for the youth teams of the senior team, such as Borac Cacak, where he's from, and Crvena zvezda. So we could talk about Crvena zvezda, for example. So Crvena zvezda Belgrade is the biggest sports club in Serbia. And they're based in Belgrade, the capital.

AMIT MANN: OK.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And they have a basketball team. They have a soccer team, football team, hockey team. In Europe, they're well known for their organizations, so for their sports clubs, rather than individual organizations. And the fact that he coached even the youth team for zvezda says a lot, I think. The basketball culture in Serbia is huge, especially for a team like zvezda. And I think that's a really good thing to have on your resume.

I don't know how intense that coaching got and how intense the games were at the youth level. But if you've ever watched games at the senior level, the atmosphere at those basketball games is something indescribable. It's not like your typical NBA game, where fans are just chanting out defense, or let's go Raptors. There's actual anthems that the viewers are singing all throughout the game.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And the fans, it literally feels like you're at a soccer game. But you're actually at a basketball game. And that's the sort of intensity and passion that I hope that Darko will bring to Toronto.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And we've said it before. He's a very stand-up guy, very easy to talk to, it seems. But I don't think he's also going to be as soft as a coach. I think that he knows where his place is, and he knows he's going to find a way to get to each player in a very professional, yet friendly way. But he is going to assert some sort of level of dominance and respect that I think the Raptors need right now. And I think that's going to show through his coaching.

AMIT MANN: I remember Nikola Jokic was asked once about booing. Because he was being booed for something in the NBA. And a reporter asked him. He was like, what was your reaction? He was like, brother, I'm from Serbia, OK, essentially saying this is nothing. And you have no idea what I've seen in Serbia and what I've dealt with. So to what you just said, makes sense.

FILIP MARKOVIC: Roger that.

AMIT MANN: With those basketball games in Serbia though, if you were to bullet point, notes, look at it, what is the difference between those kinds of basketball games on the court-- style, things of that nature-- versus the NBA? What are some overarching pillars that you would say?

FILIP MARKOVIC: Defense.

AMIT MANN: Really?

FILIP MARKOVIC: I think the defense. Darko said it himself. Was it him that said it, or somebody else? But expect good defense from the Raptors.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, he did say something like that. Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: We all know how nonchalant and soft the defense has become in the NBA, especially in the regular season. The playoffs is something different. That's still pure basketball. But I think that we see how high-scoring the games are in the NBA nowadays. So as opposed to Europe, the games are a lot more low-scoring. And you can see that through the defense and the intensity.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

FILIP MARKOVIC: And it's all about teamwork as well. And there isn't-- you're not really going to get one player leading up the ball, a point guard, and then waiting 24 seconds to shoot just himself. No, a lot more movement going on, a lot more shooting within the 3-point line, big men are also used a lot more in Europe, I would say. Centers are a lot more valuable in Europe.

AMIT MANN: In what sense, would you say?

FILIP MARKOVIC: They're just used a lot more, I would say. And they play that traditional role of a center a lot more often. Although now in the NBA, centers can shoot 3-pointers right now. But in Europe, they stick to the traditional ways, where the center is under the net. And he drives when he needs to drive, passes it out when he needs to pass it out. There's a lot more ball movement and defense when it comes to European basketball.