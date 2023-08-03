How Darko Rajakovic, Raptors can optimize Gary Trent Jr.'s usage

Amit Mann is joined by Mac Cunningham of the "Runnin' off the Screen' podcast to discuss Gary Trent Jr. His ups and downs this past season, driving skills, defence and how Darko Rajakovic can maximize his skills with certain offensive sets. Full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

AMIT MANN: What are ways that we can get a better version of Gary Trent Jr.?

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Any team that wants to get shooters open, should watch a ton of film of how, let's say Golden State, utilizes Klay and Steph. Now, he's not Klay or Steph, but if you want to get him open looks, they use things like staggered screens.

AMIT MANN: Yep.

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Also, one of my favorite plays that I love to watch, are elevator screens, the ones that Mark Jackson used a lot with them with his time with the Warriors. And a lot of college teams use that. And I just want to see him run stuff where he's going downhill. Maybe off dribble handoffs again. And-- and since the scouting report has him, like you-- like we mentioned, he's a scorer, he's going to score.

We have them spotted up in the area. He's going to shoot at will. You can throw off the defense a little bit more by throwing those things into the mix and make things a little less predictable for him. And-- and again, it's about keeping him engaged. If you just park him in a corner and say, OK, just wait till the ball gets to you, it's not really a fun style of basketball to play.

And I know it's like, OK, you're a millionaire, just do your job. But at the end of the day, the offense wasn't working that way anyway. So might as well add again, the key word of the day, movement--

[LAUGHS]

--to unlock-- to unlock another level of his potential, and the Raptors offense as a whole.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. He was 1.22 points per possession on handoffs, and 0.86 per possession as a ball handler in pick and rolls. Now, I don't think the Raptors are going to use too much pick and roll this upcoming season, but if you were going to, Gary Trent Jr. has the skill set to use pick and rolls, if that pull up 3 does turn around the corner.

Like, you mean, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, can only have the pull up shot, and I think it's important for any person who is a ball handler in pick and roll situation, you got to have that pull up 3. Like, that's just like a must. But he's shown that he can have that. So if they are able to tap into that more, and also, like you mentioned, elevator screens, like exit screens, Chicago actions.

Like, it's the dribble handoff stuff with the Jakob Poeltl with a Scottie Barnes, that's how you get the best out of Gary Trent Jr., because now he's moving into the ball, he's heading to the center of the floor. And now that his mid-range shot does pop off a little bit more. And the other stuff, where he is going to be the slot up guy, like, his chemistry with Pascal Siakam is already there, assuming Pascal is, in fact, there.

But they're going to find each other, along with Scottie Barnes. He's going to find Gary Trent Jr. And also, Scottie can do DHOs with-- with Gary, as well. Like, those-- like that kind of pairing is important. But also, on Gary's end, now you have to know how to use Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes. And that is the timing of the screens. That's the spacing at which you're incorporating your body into those small windows.

And also, are you able to find those guys rolling to the basket? Like, those kinds of things are really important for him. And also, I think it would benefit Gary if he became a better screener. A better screener and knowing how to use screens to get your own shot. Fred got--

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Like Fred.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. Fred got really good at it, right? Steph Curry-- and Fred learned from Steph Curry. Not saying he's going to be Steph Curry, but that is a great way, right, to open yourself up and to get your shot off.

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: And I'm sure Darko is thinking about that, too. Go ahead.

MAC CUNNINGHAM: That's a good point. And this is the thing about this team. I use this term a lot. Connector pieces. And we have a bunch of those. And with those connector pieces, you need finishers. And Gary was tasked to be those-- that finisher that we need to get the connected pass, the end of the pass. He needs to learn to become a connector, like you're mentioning.

He needs to be in the middle of a play, not the end of a play or the beginning of a play. And I-- I think it's there, I think it's there. Like you men-- it's-- the stats follow the path of him doing that. It's not rocket science. Just move the ball.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. And also, I mean, contract years do typically bring the best years.

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Yeah, prove it year.

AMIT MANN: And he-- and he knows, too. Like, if he wants to get that Big max, or not max, but big mega payday for him, he's got to be a playmaker. He's got to show that he's more than what he's shown us over the past few seasons. And that's still a very good player, don't get me wrong, right. But if you want that big money, the big money, right? This is the next step.

He's trying to develop a lot of different aspects. And I'm actually I'd be-- I'd love to ask him like, what he-- what he wants his final, his best version of himself to be. Is it more like a Klay Thompson? Is it more like a Rip Hamilton? Like, what kind of version is he-- is he approaching? And he might just say, hey, I want to be Gary Trent Jr. I'm like, OK, well, I guess that question flopped. But you get what I'm saying, though.

MAC CUNNINGHAM: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: It's like, what are you trying-- what are you trying to pursue as the final version of yourself? Because I mean, both kind of versions are great. Like Pete Klay Thompson was ridiculous, right? And he may not get ever get to like that kind of gravity as a shooter, but I mean, Klay didn't have like a huge game off the bounce. But because of his shooting gravity, he was able to get downhill and he's able to finish.

And Rip Hamilton, his cardio was ridiculous. Like, he just went-- he was running around everywhere. So like, which one are you trying to kind of be? I'm not saying it's only those two versions. There's other players out there. But I think Darko is going to have a lot of fun with-- with getting-- with helping Gary develop.

Similar to a Desmond Bane, right? And some of the research I had done on Darko leading into him being announced as a head coach, was he wants like pretty much every player on the court to be able to be a DHO hub, be in the-- work in the pick and roll, and just, that way, you have constant movement between the players.

Some guys can spot up. You also have very good cutting, which is another area where Gary could probably develop a lot more, right? And DHO situations, you're doing a hand off, oh wait, and I'm going to go back door, now you got a layup. It's like little things like that, right, that Gary could definitely-- could utilize more and help him get some easy buckets.