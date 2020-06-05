Dark Storm Clouds Roll Over Philadelphia

Pennsylvania was battered by a derecho on June 3, prompting authorities to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state including Philadelphia.

Kirstin Manges shot footage from her apartment of dark storm clouds, accompanied by flashes of lightning, rolling over the city.

Authorities recorded “damaging winds in excess of 60mph” across Pennsylvania, with local media reporting three storm-related deaths in Montgomery County just northwest of Philadelphia. Credit: Kirstin Manges via Storyful