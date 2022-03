Dark storm clouds rolled over London, Kentucky, on Monday, March 7, as a band of thunderstorms and rain showers moved across the region.

This timelapse video taken by Johnnie Nicholson shows the clouds.

The National Weather Service reported a weak storm system would bring rain to the area from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, followed by dry conditions until Friday. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful

