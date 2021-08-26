Dark Smoke From Greenwood Fire Fills Sky in Lake County, Minnesota

Multiple evacuation orders were in effect for Lake County, Minnesota, and nearby areas impacted by the Greenwood Fire that had reached 21,720 acres as of Wednesday, August 25, according to Superior National Forest.

This footage filmed by Shawn Kunnari shows thick smoke filling a hazy sky near Isabella located 15 miles southwest of the blaze on August 23.

“Defensive firing operations” were expected to continue throughout Wednesday after the fire remained at zero percent containment as of morning, Superior National Forest said. Credit: Shawn Kunnari via Storyful