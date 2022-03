Black plumes of smoke were seen rising across Kharkiv, Ukraine, in footage published on March 17.

Footage recorded by Evgeniy Letov shows several columns of smoke rising on the horizon as seen from the window of a building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The city of Kharkiv has sustained severe damage since the beginning of the Russian attacks on February 24. See our previous Newswire reporting. Credit: Evgeniy Letov via Storyful