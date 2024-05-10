Darius Garland dials from long distance

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns