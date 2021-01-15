Daring duo breaks Atlantic Ocean rowing record

Imagine rowing a boat... across the entire Atlantic Ocean!

One daring duo has done exactly that, and fast enough to set what is believed to be a new world record.

Mark Slats and Kai Wiedmer, both men from the Netherlands, have won a race to cross the Atlantic in 32 days, 22 hours, and 13 minutes.

"The hardest thing I found really was waking up after every shift, every time again and again and again."

That was Mr. Slats shortly after arriving in Antigua. The annual race is called the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Racers originally set off from the Spanish Canary Islands on December 12th, a 3,000 mile slog through wind and weather.

Slats and Wiedmer took turns rowing every 18 hours.