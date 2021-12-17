Daredevil whizzes past pyramids in wingsuit

Fred Fugen and Vincent Cotte, a former member of the French national paragliding team, flew past the pyramids at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, at a minimum elevation of 90 meters.

In the past, wingsuit flyers were only allowed to fly above the height of the pyramids and not next to them.

The exception to whizz past the pyramids was given to Fugen because of his ability to elevate himself again in order to safely deploy a parachute after flying past the pyramids.

Fugen, 42, performed the breathtaking feat last month, shaving dust off the pyramids every time he went past them.