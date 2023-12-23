Danuel House Jr. with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Toronto Raptors

BBC

West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".