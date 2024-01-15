Danuel House Jr. with the hoop & harm
Danuel House Jr. with the hoop & harm, 01/15/2024
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday lost an experienced defense attorney from his legal roster. Joe Tacopina told ABC News, "I withdrew on all matters." Tacopina accompanied Trump when the former president pleaded not guilty in New York last April to charges that he falsified business records stemming from his hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Dr. Restak, author and neurologist, shares the precise age at which he'd stop drinking.
I live in the storybook-like town in Canada where they film hundreds of Hallmark movies. But as a local, my days aren't filled with meet-cutes.
The late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced she had given her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet, a senior palace source has said.
The "Barbie" star's side-eye was out in force after "I'm Just Ken" won Best Song.
The Florida governor's critics stepped in with a lesson in his own recent history.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
The Ukrainian military published video footage of the last flight of Russia’s A-50 AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) plane shot down over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.
"Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha," former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan responded to Trump-endorsed Rep. Derrick Van Orden's comment.
Xi Jinping's is purging Chinese officers who seem either unwilling or too corrupt to effectively fight a war, analysts told Business Insider.
A major armed conflict between NATO and Russia is imminent if a secret document from the German Armed Forces is to be believed, with Russia invading NATO’s Baltic states as early as July.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
‘You’ve taken millions!’ a female protestor was heard shouting as Donald Trump took shots at his primary rivals
Conservative lawyer George Conway says that if former Donald Trump starts losing caucuses and primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he will take everyone down with him and won’t support anyone who beats him.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who they could play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
The actress said she'd "lost focus" amid her busy work schedule
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday
Two US Navy SEALs went missing after falling into the sea during a mission in the Gulf of Aden, US officials told the AP.
About $2.3 billion in federal carbon-tax rebates will be paid out to roughly 12 million Canadians today, even though many of them may not realize it.The quarterly payments go out to every tax-filing adult household in the eight provinces where the federal carbon tax applies: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.The Canada Revenue Agency says 81 per cent of those folks will get their money via direct deposit, whil