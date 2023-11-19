Dante Exum throws it down!

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
Both Ferrari and Alpine have already had a car damaged severely by unsecured drainage covers.
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals on his debut after a 6-4 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted less than 21 minutes into Thursday night's session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover on track. “We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover," F1's governing body said as it called all the cars off the track. “We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy.” The FIA later said Sainz hit the concrete frame around a m
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
That's gonna be expensive, Nelly.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
Ivor Robson, who has died aged 83, never craved stardom, but as official starter he spent more than 40 weeks of his life centre stage on the first tee at the Open Championship keeping company with the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, watched by millions of television viewers around the world.
BBC Radio 5 Live have been discussing the news surrounding Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. For us to be punished even further than the club going into administration and being insolvent I think it’s absolutely disgraceful.
Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood were in a group of marquee players moving into contention at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday. While the No. 2-ranked McIlroy was, in his words, “stuck in neutral” on his way to shooting an even-par 72 in the second round, Rahm, Hovland and Fleetwood all had 66s on the Earth Course to be in a good position heading into the weekend.