Dante Exum drills the trey

Associated Press

As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.