Dante Exum with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors

BANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo. Peacock, who is missing his right hand, was the aggressor throughout the three-round fight at the storied Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Shinjo (7-3-0) could never find the range and Peacock (13-1-0) kept coming at him, scoring with high kicks in the third round. The Japanese fighter was bloodied but game as the fight