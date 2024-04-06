Dante Exum with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors

The Final Four is here in the 2024 edition of March Madness. Here's where top prospects left in the tournament are projected to go in the NBA Draft.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
Acho had called out the college basketball star for getting emotional during a press conference while describing her experiences in the spotlight.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, arguably the two best players in women's college basketball, face off in the Final Four Friday night.
Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
Scotland edge out Norway after an extra end to make it nine wins from 11 outings at the World Men's Curling Championship.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
The Kansas City Chiefs organization posted a throwback photo of a young Clark wearing Chiefs gear to Instagram on April 5
BANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo. Peacock, who is missing his right hand, was the aggressor throughout the three-round fight at the storied Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Shinjo (7-3-0) could never find the range and Peacock (13-1-0) kept coming at him, scoring with high kicks in the third round. The Japanese fighter was bloodied but game as the fight
The Toronto Blue Jays have showed off their latest renovations at Rogers Centre. The 100-level seating bowl looks much different and there have been changes to the field and dugout areas. (April 4, 2024)
His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 on Friday for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in. Embiid returned from a 29-game absence after left knee surgery Tuesday night, leading the 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report. He was upgraded to questionable by late afternoon. Teams are required to list the status
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
