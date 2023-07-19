Danone Russia handed to Chechen leader's nephew

STORY: A nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was appointed the new head of Russia's Danone subsidiary on Tuesday (July 18).

That after Moscow took what it said was temporary control of the French food giant's business in Russia.

Yakub Zakriev, the new head of Danone Russia, is deputy prime minister of Chechnya and the republic's agriculture minister.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His uncle Kadyrov is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, and referred to Zakriev on messaging app Telegram as his "dear nephew."

Alongside Danone’s Russian subsidiary, the state had also taken control of beer company Carlsberg's stake in a local brewer.

That’s according to a decree signed by Putin on Sunday (July 16).

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many Western companies have fled - while some assets have been put under state management.

This appointment marks yet another major asset being transferred.

His nephew’s appointment also indicates the considerable clout of Kadyrov, whose father was the assassinated Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov.

There was no immediate comment from Zakriev.

Danone declined to comment.