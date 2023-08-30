Danny Mendick's bounce throw
Danny Mendick ranges to his left, gloves a grounder and makes an off-balance, one-hop throw to first base for the final out of the top of the 5th
Danny Mendick ranges to his left, gloves a grounder and makes an off-balance, one-hop throw to first base for the final out of the top of the 5th
Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre
What would it cost the Blue Jays to bring back Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Whit Merrifield?
The Los Angeles Angels are the gift that keeps on giving, this time offering up veteran players who were unceremoniously placed on waivers.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
Having upside in your fantasy football roster is great, but you need safety too. Fred Zinkie highlights the best security blankets available.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
It's a big summer for Connor Brown, who just signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July.
The Dutch Grand Prix showcased the enduring brilliance of both winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Fernando Alonso in difficult conditions. It also highlighted the chasm in performance between them and their team-mates.
Jon Jones is focused on Stipe Miocic ahead of their UFC 295 clash – maybe a little TOO focused.
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
The newly-formed Professional Women's Hockey League has announced its first six teams on Tuesday, plus information on free agency and the draft.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
‘I was not holding him back’ the former Montreal Canadiens bench boss said recently on a podcast.
Here are several teams that could justifiably acquire Damian Lillard and top the Miami Heat's best offer.
The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums.
Bo Bichette is back on the injured list as the Blue Jays continue a make-or-break stretch of their season.
World number eight Maria Sakkari says she could smell "weed" during her surprise loss against Rebeka Masarova at the US Open.
Like Ricky Bobby, but inside the car.