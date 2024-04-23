Danny Mendick makes a diving grab and gets the out
Danny Mendick dives to his right to make the stop before firing to first to record the out
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone didn't tie the record for fastest ejection. The New York Yankees manager did think it was among the most unjust dismissal. Boone was thrown out of Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland five pitches in by Hunter Wendelstedt over a remark the Yankees maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout while the plate umpire said it was something shouted from inside the far end of New York's bench. “It's embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn't believe it.” Esteury Ruiz was hit on the
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, af
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
Quite the name coming from the president who launched the invasion of Ukraine.
Sources: RBC Heritage will finish Monday morning but fans will need to watch on TV.
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer had 14 strikeouts on Sunday, matching a Mexican League record with nine in a row as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Bravos de Leon 4-0. The 33-year-old Bauer, trying to return to the major leagues, equaled a Mexican League mark set by Jose Ramon Lopez in 1964 and tied by Gary Williams in 1979. Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with one walk to earn his first win of the season. He signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos. In his first game in
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede
Ryan Garcia showed up for Saturday night’s fight against Devin Haney in New York as a 6-1 underdog. He also showed up several pounds heavy, towing behind him what seemed to be some heavy psychological baggage. And then he won.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
Two-time Olympian Lisa Weagle will return to the four-player game next season as the lead for the Laval, Que.,-based team skipped by Laurie St-Georges. Weagle, who won a world title in 2017 on a team skipped by Rachel Homan, represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She was also a member of the five-player team skipped by Jennifer Jones that wore the Maple Leaf at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Weagle stepped away from competitive team curling for the first half of the
Red Bull’s Verstappen secured another commanding win in China on Sunday to cement his status as the best driver in Formula One.
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner may have broken his own record for riding the biggest wave in history earlier this year.
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani broke Hideki Matsui's MLB record for home runs by a Japanese-born player. He still trails his manager, Dave Roberts, for the team record.
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler adds another trophy to stellar 2024 season with a three-shot win over Sahith Theegala at rainy Harbour Town.