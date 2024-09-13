Danny Jansen's solo homer (9)
Danny Jansen deposits a solo home run into the seats in left to tie the game at 1 in the top of the 5th inning
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the season to undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Vincent Goodwill and David Aldridge talk about Jamal Murray’s contract extension and discuss 10 players with the most to gain (or lose) this NBA season.
Dominate your Week 2 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Worthy is coming off a stellar debut with the Chiefs, but Taylor-Britt says that the rookie only has speed on his side.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
New AI broadcast features will enhance Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
Norris is 62 points back of Verstappen and would be even closer if he didn't have to move over for Oscar Piastri in Hungary.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Reggie Bush said that “everyone is safe” after an incident at his Encino, California, home on Tuesday night.
Francis gave up a ninth-inning home run to end another no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Brandon Aiyuk made just two catches and dropped a clear touchdown pass in Monday’s win over the Jets.
The initial diagnosis for Love said he might not return until October.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.