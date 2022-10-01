Danny Jansen's 15th home run

Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton, but his Mercedes team was fined 25,000 euros ($24,500) for not declaring on their team forms that he was wearing the nose stud. Hamilton said he explained to stewards before qualifying started that he needs to keep the stud in due to complications linked to a blood blister on his nose, which occurred because he kept having to take the stud in and out between races.