Daniel Vogelbach's three-run HR (8)
Daniel Vogelbach crushes a three-run home run to right field to put the Mets on the board in the bottom of the 8th inning vs. the Braves
Daniel Vogelbach crushes a three-run home run to right field to put the Mets on the board in the bottom of the 8th inning vs. the Braves
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Meghan Markle took a stroll through Montecito, California, wearing warm layers in pale shades of tan, blue, and white.
Rory McIlroy wanted to make sure he got one last shot in Thursday after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
Tai Tuivasa tasted Sergei Pavlovich's power right off the bat.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
TORONTO — Cody Bellinger's two-run homer gave Chicago an early lead and the Cubs never looked back in a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Nico Hoerner also had a home run in the first inning for Chicago (60-56). Seiya Suzuki had a two-run double and Mike Tauchman added an RBI single in a three-run fourth inning. Javier Assad (2-2) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings with two strikeouts. Brandon Belt had a home run late in the game for Toronto (65-53) and Alejandro Kir
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. “O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in ba
Zachary Claman Demelo claims Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall, then later sucker-punched him.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fernandomania” has broken out again at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were set to retire Fernando Valenzuela's No. 34 jersey on Friday night before hosting the Colorado Rockies. “It's very emotional,” Valenzuela told a crowded room of English and Spanish-language media hours before the ceremony. “I never expected it.” Earlier in the day, the 62-year-old was in downtown Los Angeles, where the city council declared it “Fernando Valenzuela Day." The activities were part of a weeken
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers agai
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Hervé Renard walked away from the narrowest of Women’s World Cup quarterfinal exits and immediately started plotting France’s next opportunity to avenge a loss to Australia. Co-host Australia held fifth-ranked France 0-0 in regulation and extra time and then won 7-6 in a penalty shootout on Saturday in Brisbane. The Australians advanced to the semifinals for the first time and will next face European champion England. Renard’s French lineup will go home, their attentio
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his rankings series with some RB marks he's in complete disagreement with.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.