Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam
Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam, 12/23/2023
Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam, 12/23/2023
Earlier this month, Swift acknowledged that her football game appearances might be annoying “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
HoopsHype presents the 13 NBA players who are most underperforming preseason expectations in 2023-24 so far.
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday. Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:5
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a season-high eight 3 points and had 30 points and seven assists, outdueling Jordan Poole in the Washington guard's return to Chase Center, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Wizards 129-118 on Friday night. Poole, traded to the nation's capital on draft day for Chris Paul, made the first basket of the game following a video tribute with highlights on the big screen and finished with 25 points on 7-for-21 shooting but just 3 of 12 on 3s. Curry and Pool
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with his game-winner and Isaac H
The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.
West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".
CHICAGO (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and David Savard each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night. Mitchell Stephens and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period. Cayden Primeau made 19 saves. With their second win over the Blackhawks this season, the Canadiens roll into the NHL’s Christmas break with points in five straight games (3-0-2). “We weren't happy with our start for sure,”
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo complied with the New York Yankees' rule against facial hair by a lot more than a whisker. He clipped off his red beard two months before spring training. “My mom loves it,” he said Thursday, showing off his impeccably shaved cheeks during a Zoom news conference. “My mom thinks I look like her little boy again. She says I look like I’m back in high school.” New York acquired the 27-year-old outfielder from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 5 for right-handers Greg Weissert,
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
The Sacramento Kings bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics with a resounding win over the Phoenix Suns.
Russell Westbrook received a standing ovation in Oklahoma City in Clippers vs. Thunder game on Thursday night.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says