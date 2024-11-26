Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
The Atlanta guard is producing one of the more disruptive individual defensive seasons in recent memory.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
Both the Lions and the Chiefs improved to 10-1 on the season on Sunday.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap notes for Week 12.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
The Giants had no plans to play Jones the remainder of the season after benching him in favor of Tommy DeVito this week.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
Jones was benched this week in favor of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.
This season's NBA All-Star Game will reportedly have a much different look to increase competitiveness.
In his first season as a Dodger, Ohtani surpassed even the highest expectations on his way to his first World Series title and third MVP award.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!
The penultimate weekend of the season features three games between ranked teams.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the latest news and storylines from around the NFL.
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.