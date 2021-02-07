Daniel Theis with an alley oop vs the Phoenix Suns
Daniel Theis (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/07/2021
Daniel Theis (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/07/2021
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool discusses how Tampa Bay can beat Kansas City, X-factors for each team and why Travis Kelce is so dominant.
CALGARY — A lead is preferable, but Mikael Backlund wants the Calgary Flames to feel and play as though they're going to win even when the team falls behind in a game. Backlund and linemates Milan Lucic and Andrew Mangiapane helped Calgary overcome a sluggish first period to beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday. Backlund and Lucic scored in a span of fewer than two minutes early in the second period. Mangiapane assisted on both goals which ignited the Flames' attack. "We talk about having more swagger when we get down in games," Backlund said. "We don't want to get down in games, but we have lately. "We've got to get that swagger back, that we know we're going to come back and we know we're a good team and it doesn't matter how games go." Calgary is now 3-4-0 when trailing after the first period. They've done so in seven of their 11 games this season. Backlund led the Flames (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists. Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each contributed a goal and an assist to the victory. Calgary's Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL's Battle of Alberta commenced in a compressed 2020-21 season. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for the win, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1. "It takes a lot of volume shooting to score on that guy," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson observed. "He had a solid night." Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton (6-7-0). McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, 15 assists) and continued to lead the NHL's points race with nine goals and 17 assists. Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots in the loss. "When you get six goals scored on you, there's a few things you need to clean up," Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "We need to be better in our own zone, support each other in the middle of the ice and if we take care of that, we know we have enough offence." Saturday's meeting was the first of 10 this season between Alberta's NHL teams and the first since the two clubs combined for over 100 penalty minutes Feb. 1, 2020. That game, won 8-3 by the Oilers, culminated in a line brawl and a rare goalie fight at centre ice between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot. Saturday's game wasn't as fiery. The two clubs were more intent on eking two points out of the game. Bennett scored his first goal of the season a week after his agent indicated the 24-year-old wished to be traded. Bennett was a healthy scratch in Calgary's 4-1 loss Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. Playing on a line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau on Saturday, Bennett restored Calgary's two-goal lead at 10:57 of the third period. "I think it's great for my personal confidence, but I think more importantly, it's the win for our team and the solid effort from everyone that really excited me the most," Bennett said. Dube's power-play goal at 2:56 and Gaudreau scoring even-strength at 5:16 of the third period opened up a two-goal lead for Calgary, but Nurse narrowed the gap at 8:55. Calgary led 3-2 after two periods with Edmonton's Puljujarvi knotting the score at 1:18 of the third. The Flames donned retro jerseys Saturday featuring the flame-snorting horse head "Blasty", which was first worn in 1988-89 to commemorate the Year of the Cowboy. The Oilers head east on their five-game road trip for a pair of games in Ottawa and one in Montreal. The Flames are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Notes: Calgary placed centre Derek Ryan (broken finger) on long-term injury reserve, while the Oilers put defenceman Ethan Bear (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday . . . Gaudreau reached a career 300 assists Saturday . . . Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin played his 400th career NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Money is coming off the books over the next few seasons in Vancouver, and the Canucks need to decide sooner than later if Jim Benning will determine how its spent.
It was scary for several minutes as the medical staff attended to Edgar.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history. Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit. The deal was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic. Smith, a former top-10 pick, could never make an impact in New York after being acquired from Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade just over two years ago. He was not in Thibodeau's rotation and was planning to play in the Knicks' entry in the NBA G League just to get some games. Instead, he leaves after averaging just 8.7 points in 58 games. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
The Latest on Super Bowl 55 (All times EST): ___ 4:30 p.m. President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites. Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show. Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them. Biden says “absolutely we will” when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, “I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them.” ___ 3:45 p.m. Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City. The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs. The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25. Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Minus star point guard Mike Conley, the Utah Jazz got to see Donovan Mitchell do a bit of everything. Mitchell came within one rebound of a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine boards as the Jazz won for the 15th time in 16 games, beating the Indiana Pacers 103-95 Sunday. The Jazz improved their NBA-best record to 19-5 despite missing Mike Conley, who was scratched with a hamstring injury. Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points. “From the beginning, I just wanted to establish the mentality that we were going to push through,” Mitchell said. “There were times we were tired, but we had to do it collectively.” When he wasn't driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers. When covered, he didn't hesitate to distribute the ball to teammates. “Those shots are more open when you attack the rim,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic was rewarded for driving to the rim as he broke an 83-all tie with a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter. On subsequent possessions, Mitchell fed Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles for 3-pointers. The Jazz made up for misses by hitting the boards with a 69-54 advantage that included 17 offensive rebounds. In the final two minutes, Mitchell banked home a runner and sank a pair of foul shots for a 100-91 lead. During a late timeout, teammates advised him he needed one rebound for a triple-double. “I'm not the type of person to go and chase it,” Mitchell said. “I'm just trying to find ways to impact the game.” Bogdanovic finished with 18 points. Jordan Clarkson added 17 off the bench. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds. “They have such a great team, they make you pay for any little mistake,” said Pacers reserve Doug McDermott, who scored 18 points. Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers, who have lost five of six. Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and seven assists. “We played pretty good defence,” McDermott said, “but we just weren't able to score baskets when we needed to.” TIP-INS Jazz: Only team to rank in the top five in offensive (115.7) and defensive (107.4) rating. ... Conley's plus-minus of +265 is 48 points better than Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard for the league lead. Pacers: Set a franchise record with 20 3-pointers in Friday home loss to New Orleans. ... T.J. McConnell has had 27 assists off the bench in the past two games. UP NEXT Jazz: Host Boston on Tuesday. Pacers: At Brooklyn on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 19 points, Devin Booker had 18 points and 11 assists and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Boston Celtics 100-91 on Sunday. Phoenix improved to 13-9 this season and has won five of its past six games. Cam Johnson added 17 points off the bench while Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Phoenix built a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Boston rallied to cut the deficit to 76-68 entering the fourth. Backup guard Payton Pritchard gave the Celtics a lift with two 3-pointers during the run. Boston stayed fairly close for most of the game despite a rough shooting performance. Kemba Walker shot just 4 of 20 from the field but hit a 3-pointer with about 2:30 left that pulled the Celtics to within 91-86. Pritchard added a long 3-pointer with about a minute left that brought Boston to within 94-91, but Booker quickly responded with a contested 15-foot jumper and the Suns were able to hang on for the win. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points and seven assists. Walker added 14 while Pritchard and Daniel Theis had 12. The Suns jumped out to a 27-19 lead in the first quarter after the Celtics shot just 7 of 26 (27%) from the field. Boston tied the game late in the second, but Booker hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give Phoenix a 52-49 halftime advantage. Booker led the Suns with 13 points before the break while Bridges had 12. Tatum led the Celtics with 12. HELLO FANS For the first time this season, the Suns hosted a small crowd at newly renovated Phoenix Suns Arena. Free tickets were given to health care workers, who were grouped in pods of two to four seats throughout the arena. The crowd was limited to 1,500 fans, and masks were required. Second-year forward Cam Johnson came to half-court before the game and thanked the health care workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. TIP-INS Celtics: Boston was playing without forward Jaylen Brown (knee soreness) and guard Marcus Smart (calf). ... Tatum and Walker both got technical fouls in the third quarter for arguing with referees. Suns: Phoenix was without several players, including forwards Abdel Nader (ankle), Jae Crowder (foot) and Dario Saric (ankle) and guard Cameron Payne (foot). UP NEXT Celtics: Play the final game of their five-game road trip against Utah on Tuesday. Suns: Continue their seven-game homestand by hosting the Cavaliers on Monday. ___ Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
Rose will reunite with former coach Tom Thibodeau.
Sydni Paige Russell has loved ones on both sides of the line.
CLEVELAND — A tough stretch for the Cavaliers just got a lot tougher. Cleveland will be without versatile forward Larry Nance for six weeks after he broke his left hand during Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance, who has missed several recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of the 124-99 loss as the Cavaliers dropped back-to-back games against one of the NBA's best teams. It's not yet known if Nance will have surgery. Nance's loss comes at a challenging juncture for the Cavs. They won only 19 games in 2020 but have been one of the league's biggest surprises so far this season. However, Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip — all against playoff contenders — on Monday in Phoenix. The 28-year-old Nance is perhaps the team's best all-around player. He can play down low and on the perimeter and Nance, who is in his fourth season with Cleveland, ranks second in the league with 1.9 steals per game. Nance is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games. Nance's loss also weakens a frontcourt already missing five-time Al-Star Kevin Love. He hasn't played since Dec. 27 due to a severely strained calf he initially injured in the preseason. Love began doing on-court work earlier this week and said Saturday he's getting close to playing. Love is not expected to be back on the floor until the Cavaliers return home. Without Nance, coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be forced to experiment with some new lineups. He does have size in Andre Drummond, Jarrett Allen and Javale McGee, but the Cavs' biggest problem lately has been scoring — especially from the outside. Earlier this week, Cleveland was outscored 60-12 on 3-pointers by the Los Angeles Clippers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
With all eyes on each team’s dynamic offense, I was happy to be joined by three-time All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. for the season-ending edition of “Check the Tape.”
Check out the latest fantasy hockey notes to know, including how the Patrik Laine experiment is going.
NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Almora, 26, plays primarily centre field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez. Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press