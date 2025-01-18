Daniel Gafford rises up and throws it down
Daniel Gafford rises up and throws it down, 01/17/2025
Daniel Gafford rises up and throws it down, 01/17/2025
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
The 2026 World Cup faces challenges as stringent U.S. visa policies and long wait times threaten to hinder global fan attendance.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The six-game wild card round is trending toward a familiar pattern: the higher seed tends to win, and win by an increasingly large margin.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Daniels is the first rookie QB since Russell Wilson in 2012 to lead a team to a road win in the postseason.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.