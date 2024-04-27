Daniel Gafford rises to block the shot
Daniel Gafford rises to block the shot, 04/26/2024
Toronto police have identified a man who plunged to his death from an eighth-floor balcony downtown late Wednesday in the city's latest homicide.Ryan Williams, 38, of Toronto, fell from a balcony just before midnight at a highrise in the area of Church and Shuter streets, police said in a news release on Thursday.Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.Williams is the city's 24th homicide victim of the year.Police have sai
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Don't laugh off the former president just because he is unhinged. He controls the Republican Party from the MAGA trenches to the halls of Congress and the high court.
A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun
The mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, allegedly threw bleach on her son and then followed him to the bathtub when he tried to wash it off
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Samson Shelton, now 44, admitted to trying to kill 17-year-old Ashley Reeves in 2006
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angel
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Justin Thomas had the perfect reaction to his buddy making an ace.
Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their four children, ages 18, 14, and 12, on April 22, before dying by suicide
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday. U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary mans
In 2015 Elrey “Bud” Runion and his wife June were found dead in south Georgia, where they had traveled to meet a man about buying a vintage Ford Mustang. This month someone found their IDs and credit cards in a nearby creek.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued with Donald Trump’s attorney about why presidents should face criminal liability.
Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he drove the family's Tesla off the cliff at Devil's Slide on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay.
Christopher Robertson has been charged with murdering his wife Kristlynne Robertson, per police
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024