Daniel Gafford goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Daniel Gafford goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 12/27/2023
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback treated their fellow players to some fun gifts this year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
With the top names like Ohtani and Yamamoto off the market, here are the MLB rumors surrounding the next best options like Bellinger and Snell.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may not be a Super Bowl favorite. But the Bills are certainly on the doorstep of the NFL postseason.
"But as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it," Katie Miller tells PEOPLE
The singer and NFL star's parents chatted before the Christmas Day game, a photo captured by a Chiefs fan shows
Following social media backlash after the Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on the active roster last week, the quarterback finally decided to set the record straight. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he asked the Jets to revert him back to injured reserve after both sides decided he wouldn’t play again this season. The Jets ultimately chose to place Rodgers ...
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
It's happening now more than ever: Taylor Swift is being blamed for the offensive struggles of the Kansas City offense. She doesn't play quarterback.
A California man stumbled upon every baseball fans’ dream in an old tobacco tin he discovered at his father’s home.
“I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker,” the tennis pro teased
Tate Rodemaker has decided to opt out of Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia, but don't blame the Seminoles quarterback for his decision.
Michael Mann's Ferrari recreates a bygone—and often deadly—age of motorsports, including a catastrophic accident that shook auto racing to its core.
The old phrase "what a difference a year" makes certainly applies to a good number of pro golfers.
Aljamain Sterling thought UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was supposed to be this big draw or something.
VANCOUVER — Nikita Zadorov has been a Vancouver Canuck for nearly a month and says the adjustment has been smooth. Zadorov was a surprising acquisition for the Vancouver Canucks at the end of November, arriving from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. He spent parts of three seasons in Alberta before leaving the team. "It's always great to come in to a team with really high expectations. The boys were rolling before I got here as well," said Za
"As a leader on this team that's not how you switch momentum," he noted during an episode of the 'New Heights' podcast
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the incident, first reported by The Athletic, haven't been released. The Nuggets announced in a statement the 28-year-old “is in good condition" but will remain away from the
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Najiah Knight drops her 100-pound frame onto a snorting 1,300-pound bull and adjusts her ropes, warming the sticky rosin. Music blares across the arena, but Najiah can hear only her dad, in the chute with her, and her mom, cheering from the stands. She nods to indicate she’s ready, and a cowboy pulls the door of the chute. The gate swings open, and Najiah — a 17-year-old gladiator entering a ring where men rule — begins her dance with the bull. Najiah, a high school junior from
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the team for his actions during the coin toss preceding a 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Alexander was being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at Minnesota (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes. Although