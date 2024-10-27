Daniel Gafford with the flush

There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines everything to watch for in Week 8.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Daniels left Sunday's win over the Panthers after suffering the injury in the first quarter.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
What does this all mean for Daniel Jones?
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.