Daniel Gafford with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs

The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
Seth Curry and Callie Rivers got married in 2019
Ja Morant played for the first time since March 3, coming off the bench for 17 points and five assists as the Grizzlies beat the Rockets.
Kyle Lowry may not be starting games anymore for the Miami Heat, but he is again closing games after returning from injury.
Tee Morant celebrated his son's return to the Memphis Grizzlies by wearing a hoodie featuring an image of Ja Morant and the word "Redemption."
Half of the Elite Eight is set with Kansas State and Florida Atlantic in East and Connecticut and Gonzaga in West advancing. A look at the four teams.
Gary Payton hasn't played for the Warriors since the team landed him a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year.
A three-year starter, RJ Davis’ return gives the Tar Heels a solid foundation as they await word on Caleb Love.
Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds Wednesday night in the Lakers' 122-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were furious with the game's large free-throw disparity favoring Los Angeles. Suns coach Monty Williams gave just one answer before leaving his postgame news conference, both ripping the game officials and describing what he sees as a pattern of unfair officiating against his team in recent games. The Lakers shot 46 free throws to the Suns' 20, outscoring Phoenix by 21 points at the line.
A Memphis basketball player has been charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching a Falcons player in the handshake line following a Women’s NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department. “This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.” As the teams walked toward center court Thursday night following Bowling Green's 73-60 win in the Round of 16 game, Memphis' Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with the Falcons' Elissa Brett.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle discusses the demeanour of Andrew Nembhard and Benn Mathurin along with the influx of impactful talent from Canada in the NBA.
For the first time, the men's Elite Eight will be played without a single No. 1 seed still in the field after Alabama and Houston both lost Friday.
The men’s Sweet 16 tips Thursday, with action in the Big Apple and Sin City. UCLA and Gonzaga could provide the biggest fireworks, in the nightcap.
LaDazhia Williams was determined to extend her career. Thanks to her best game of the season, her LSU teammates will get to keep playing, too. Williams and the third-seeded Tigers reached the Elite Eight for the first time in 15 years, holding off No. 2 seed Utah 66-63 on Friday night.
The 6-foot-9 freshman said on Instagram Live that his year in college with the Gamecocks helped him mature. “Now, I'm declaring for the NBA draft, just like that,” he said. Jackson, from Columbia, was rated the No. 1 college prospect in 2023.