Daniel Gafford with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs

Associated Press

A Memphis basketball player has been charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching a Falcons player in the handshake line following a Women’s NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department. “This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.” As the teams walked toward center court Thursday night following Bowling Green's 73-60 win in the Round of 16 game, Memphis' Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with the Falcons' Elissa Brett.