Daniel Abt leaves Audi Formula E team after controversy

German racing driver Daniel Abt parted with the Audi Formula E team on Tuesday after letting a professional gamer impersonate him in an official esports race.

The manufacturer had earlier suspended him.

The 27-year-old denied seeking any sporting gain in Saturday's fifth round of the all-electric series' virtual 'Race at Home Challenge'--

an online series designed to provide entertainment in the absence of real racing...

and said he had simply wanted "to create a funny story for the fans".

Abt apparently finished third in Saturday's race but rivals expressed doubts at the time about who was racing.

"In the end there is only this to say. You make mistakes in life. I feel like I couldn't fall any deeper. I'm on the ground but I'll get up again. I will come back. I surely need some time for myself right now, to reflect on things, to think about my future. But I believe that it will always continue and there will always be a way. I would, of course, be extremely happy if you accepted my apology, supported me on my way in the future again and we will see each other again, soon."

Organizers can check the IP addresses of competitors to ensure they are who they claim to be,

with pro gamer Lorenz Hoerzing later revealed to be Abt's 'ringer' and barred from future involvement.

Audi said in an earlier statement that "integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules" were its top priorities.

The punishment has been seen as an over-reaction by some of Abt's track rivals.