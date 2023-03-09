'Dangerously Icy Conditions' Cause Accidents Across Northwest Kansas

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Goodland, Kansas, urged against travel as “dangerously icy conditions” caused “several accidents” across northwest Kansas on Thursday, March 9.

Footage posted to the NWS Goodland Facebook page shows a night-shift worker scraping a sheet of ice off their windshield during the early hours of March 9.

The NWS said commuters should delay travel as temperatures were expected to rise in the afternoon.

The service also issued a winter weather advisory and forecasted a mix of freezing drizzle and dense freezing fog in the region. Credit: US National Weather Service Goodland Kansas via Storyful