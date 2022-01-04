Dangerous Wind Chills as Arctic Front Blows Through Montana

The National Weather Service (NWS) said late on January 3 that parts of Montana were poised to experience days of sub-zero highs as an Arctic front moved across the state.

Wind-chill advisories and warning went into effect on Tuesday morning and were to remain through to Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

The NWS forecast that temperatures could drop as low as -45 Fahrenheit in dangerous wind chills.

They also warned of reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Credit: NWS Glasgow via Storyful