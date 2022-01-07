'Dangerous Storm' Causes Flooding in Melbourne Suburb

Flooding inundated roadways in suburban Melbourne, Victoria, on Friday, January 6, following what officials called a “very dangerous storm.”

This footage from Geoff Hayhow shows a vehicle driving through floodwaters in Hoppers Crossing, southwest Melbourne, where the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said storm conditions would be at their most dangerous.

Victoria emergency officials had warned of “destructive winds, giant hailstones, and heavy rainfall” as the storm passed northeast over Werribee and Hoppers Crossing.

While the storm threat moved on from Melbourne by late Friday evening, officials said severe thunderstorms would persist in other parts of the state. Credit: Geoff Hayhow via Storyful