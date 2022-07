Intense heat preceded scattered thunderstorms in northern and central Alabama on Thursday, July 7, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Julie H said she filmed this footage looking out on the Old Rainbow City-Southside Bridge over the Coosa River in Gadsden on Thursday.

The NWS said storms could persist into Friday as a heat advisory warned of “dangerously hot conditions.” Credit: Julie H via Storyful

