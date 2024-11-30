D'Angelo Russell sets up the nice finish

Medrick Burnett Jr. was hospitalized for nearly a month after being injured in a head-to-head collision.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Once again, the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, only this year America will happily tune in thanks, in large part, to Jared Goff — the best story in the NFL.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
So far this winter, the Angels have added four free agents to their roster.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 13 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
In this week’s episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tate Frazier to dive deep into the biggest storylines in college basketball, with an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft. They break down the top prospects, sleepers, and potential steals in a packed episode.