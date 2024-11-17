D'Angelo Russell sets up the nice finish

The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
There are two games between ranked opponents in Week 12 and both of those games are in the SEC.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
Dominate your Week 11 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.
The repairs to Tropicana Field are projected at $55.7 million and would not be finished until after the 2025 season.
Shane Waldron's issues with the Bears went deeper than X's and O's.
The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen shares some insights on some intriguing happenings across the league for Week 11.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.