D'Angelo Russell with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors

D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/10/2023
The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
The Grizzlies star will miss at least the next four games.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.
A hefty fine has been handed down to Fred VanVleet after his choice words for the refereeing crew.
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, defense lawyers confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. Miles was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, his defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Michael Davis, who police investigators said was the triggerman, was also indicted, his lawyer, John Charles Robbins, said.
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Fred VanVleet's comments after the Raptors' loss to the Clippers and why the player-official relationship has been slowly getting worse for years. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
The world began shut down the night of ACC tournament Wednesday in 2020, due to what became the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, it offered a reminder of the distance traveled.
Kentucky has been one of the biggest disappointments in college basketball.
Kemp, 53, released from jail without charges as investigation into incident continues
There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.
“Just their fight and their competitiveness is what got us that win,” Jerry Stackhouse said after Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Georgetown, St. John's, Texas Tech loom as possible landing spots for the college basketball coaching legend.
L.A. Times readers question whether the Clippers are contenders, why USC football is so highly regarded and the lack of coverage for beach volleyball.
The UConn Huskies were even forced to postpone a Big East game because they didn't have the mandatory minimum seven players available for the contest.
Syracuse formally introduced new men's basketball coach Adrian Autry on Friday, but it turned into more of a celebration of Jim Boeheim, the Hall of Fame coach Autry is succeeding. The practice facility was packed with Syracuse officials and coaches, current and former players, and Otto the Orange, the mascot. All of them were there to watch the passing of the torch from the 78-year-old Boeheim, who led the program for 47 years and turned it into a national brand, to Autry, who played for Boeheim from 1990-94, became an assistant coach prior to the 2011-12 season and promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.
Milwaukee is 2.5 games ahead of the Celtics in the East and positioned to avoid a potential matchup with the 76ers in the second round.
As dominant as Duke looked at both ends of the court Thursday, it’s easy to see how the Blue Devils can still get better.
De'Aaron Fox recorded 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Sacramento Kings improve to 39-26 and hold second spot in the Western Conference.