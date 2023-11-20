D'Angelo Russell nails it from behind the arc
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Chet Holmgren had a career night and a game-tying buzzer-beater vs. the Golden State Warriors as the Oklahoma City Thunder snatched a 130-123 overtime win at the Chase Center last night. The rookie scored a career-high 36 points and hit a ...
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
Dustin Poirier doesn't agree with Conor McGregor that a fourth fight between them "is a must," but that doesn't mean he wouldn't do it.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
STOCKHOLM — William Nylander was the star attraction all week on home soil. From autograph signings to television appearances, the stylish Swede owned centre stage. He also fittingly tied a bow on the NHL Global Series. The red-hot Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 and secure their fourth straight win. The winger wove into the offensive zone with the teams playing 3-on-3 before buryin
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a historic pole position at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as Formula One tried to move on from a bruising 24 hours in Sin City.
NCAA president weighs in on the James Madison Dukes, their bid for a bowl game and why it wouldn't be fair to allow them a waiver
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed out of his No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model Stock Car on Saturday night in a good mood. He had finished eighth in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway after qualifying 26th in a 41-car field. But he was thirsty. “What’s in the cooler?” Earnhardt […]
