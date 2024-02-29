D'Angelo Russell hits from way downtown

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Sputnik/Dmitry AstakhovA shadow group of anti-government operatives are planning to stage a coup against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, the group’s leader revealed in an interview this week.“We have worked out a plan and will put it into effect at the right time,” Aliaksandr Azarau, the head of the resistance group known as BYPOL, revealed in an interview with Belgian broadcaster VRT on Wednesday.Azarau did not divulge many details about what a coup may look like, but recent