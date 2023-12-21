D'Angelo Russell with the great assist!

The Canadian Press

Brad Marchand doesn't have to say a word when a new player walks into the Boston Bruins' locker room. The standard and expectation was set long ago. It started with former captain Zdeno Chara and continued when the torch was passed to Patrice Bergeron. The 'C' was then handed down to Marchand when the latter retired this summer. Every player is held to account — top-line forward or seventh defenceman — regardless of where they fit in the team's hierarchy. "It's known that's how it works," Marcha